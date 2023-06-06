Sudan: 10 DRC Congolese killed in Khartoum

Ten nationals of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were killed Sunday in Khartoum in bombings by the "regular army" on a campus in the Sudanese capital, the Congolese government announced on Monday in Kinshasa.

In a statement read to the press by the government spokesman, the Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Christophe Lutundula , said he had learned "with deep consternation" of the death of these ten nationals, "killed by bombardments carried out on Sunday at 1 p.m. on the campus of the International University of Africa in Khartoum" .

The information in its possession "indicates that these fatal shots, carried out by the regular army on an area occupied by civilian and unarmed populations, including nationals of foreign countries, seriously injured other compatriots", adds the press release .

"Following this tragedy" , he continues, the Minister of Foreign Affairs received on Monday the charge d'affaires of the Sudanese embassy in Kinshasa, to whom he " conveyed the message of sadness and protest from the Congolese government".

"We asked him that explanations be given to us and that all arrangements be made by the Sudanese government (...) so that the bodies are returned" for their repatriation, added the minister to the press.

In seven weeks, the war between the Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane , and the paramilitaries of General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo left more than 1,800 dead and more than one and a half million displaced and refugees.