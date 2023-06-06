Paleontologist Lee Berger announces exciting new discovery

South Africa-based American explorer and scientist Lee Berger announced the discovery for the first time of a non-human species that uses symbols to mark their dead.

On Monday the scientist announced that he had proof that between 200,000 and 300,000 BC, Homo Naledi, a species with a brain the size of a chimpanzee's, buried its dead and engraved symbols on the walls of the tombs.

"We are going to tell the world that we have discovered a non-human species, that had fire and controlled it, and went into incredibly difficult- to-reach spaces, and buried its dead in a ritual fashion, over and over and over again. And while they were doing that, they carved symbols on the wall above it", said palaeontologist Lee Berger.

Some experts however remain "sceptical" of his theory and require exceptional evidence to validate Berger's claims.

"Anybody who's worked with Lee Berger knows that he is very enthusiastic and super passionate about the subject. And, he gets to a point where he can't contain himself, like he is really.. he's trying very hard not to burst at the seams but he does sometimes and it's like ok whoa, just relax a little bit, fill me in what is happening and then of course I need to pull myself back in because I also get excited, I am also that type of person", saidKeneiloe Molopyane, Lee berger's trainee.

Dominic Stratford, Professor of Geo-archaeology at Witwatersrand University added:

"From my perspective and not having unfortunately been into the chamber, I am sceptical at this point because I am not sure that they have accounted for every other potential process that's brought these bones together", said the academic.

In 2013, Lee Berger discovered the richest deposit of hominid fossils in Africa and introduced the world to Homo Naledi.