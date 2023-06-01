Welcome to Africanews

CAR: Touadera supporters march in Bangui to back constitutional vote

Central Africa Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra sits during his inaugural ceremony in Bangui Tuesday March 30, 2021   -  
Copyright © africanews
Adrienne Surprenant/Adrienne Surprenant / Collectif Item

By Africanews

Central African Republic

Supporters of President Faustin Archange Touadera rallied in the capital Bangui Wednesday to show support for a referendum vote on a new constitution.

If approved, the constitution would reset presidential term limits, allowing Touadera to seek a new mandate in 2024.

Addressing the rally, the President said a new constitution was needed for the country's development.

"As far as I'm concerned, I think that the new constitution we're going to introduce will help our country, the Central African Republic, to develop. That's why I'm asking you all, when the time is right, to do as we say. Vote so that we can move the country forward," said Touadera who spoke in the local Sango language.

The rally organised by members of the United Hearts Movement came just a day after Touadera said he would call a referendum in a Facebook address.

His supporters say he's helped bring back a semblance of order to the conflict-ridden country.

"We think the referendum we're going to vote on, on the 30th is a good thing. It's going to bring about a change, and we're very happy about that," said Roberto Gala, a United Hearts Movement activist.

Touadera's opponents have already accused him of seeking to extend his rule despite constitutional limits.

