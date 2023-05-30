Libyan embassy in Khartoum attacked and looted - ministry

Libya's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned an attack on its embassy in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, whose buildings were ransacked and looted.

Tripoli "denounced the assault and looting" of the Libyan embassy building in Khartoum, whose staff had been evacuated due to the violence, according to a ministry statement.

Expressing its "deep regret and displeasure" at such acts, the Libyan ministry "calls on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to reject violence (....) and to protect diplomatic representations", in the spirit of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations between States, which "stipulates the obligation to protect embassies and diplomatic missions".

In its statement, Libya stressed its "attachment" to the stability of Sudan and its people, but reiterated its condemnation of the attacks on the headquarters of diplomatic missions in the Sudanese capital.

Last Thursday, the Libyan ministry deplored an attack on the offices of the Libyan military attaché in Khartoum, calling for those responsible for this "criminal act" to be "identified and prosecuted".

Several countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have deplored attacks on and looting of their embassies in Khartoum.

The last group of Libyan nationals was evacuated from Sudan on 13 May, according to the Libyan embassy in Khartoum.

A first group of 105 people had been evacuated to Jeddah on 24 April by the Saudi navy from Port Sudan, before being repatriated to Libya by a national airline.

In Sudan on Tuesday, fighting continued between the army of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo, despite the extension of a truce intended to allow the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to a country on the brink of famine.

The war, which began on 15 April, has already claimed more than 1,800 lives, according to the NGO ACLED, and almost one and a half million displaced persons and refugees, according to the UN.