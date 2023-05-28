Nigerian president celebrates "peaceful transition of power"

Nigeria
Nigeria's outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari, celebrated a "peaceful transition of power" to the new administration of president-elect Bola Tinubu.
In his last address to the nation on Sunday, Buhari defended his record in office after two mandates.
"I feel fulfilled that we have started the Nigeria rebirth by taking the initial critical steps and I am convinced the incoming administration will quicken the pace of this work to see a Nigeria that fulfils its destiny to be a great nation" (...) "I am confident that I am leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015", concluded Muhammadu Buhari, outgoing president of Nigeria.
The new president, Bola Tinubu, is set to be sworn in on Monday as the country faces economic troubles and a worsening security situation.
