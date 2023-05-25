China denies hacking Kenyan government amid debt strain

Kenya
China's embassy in Kenya has debunked allegations in a report by Reuters news agency stating that Chinese hackers attacked key state agencies in the capital, Nairobi, including the presidency.
This was reportedly done to assess whether the East Africa nation would service billions of dollars owed to Beijing.
According to the Reuters report, the years-long cyber-attacks started in 2019 when the Chinese started closing credit taps to Kenya as debt strains started showing.
However, in a tweet on Wednesday, the Chinese embassy said the report was "far-fetched and sheer nonsense".
"Hacking is a common threat to all countries and China is also a victim of cyber-attack," it added.
The embassy says it is a highly sensitive political issue to blame a certain government for a cyber-attack without solid evidence.
It says the ties between Kenya and China are founded on mutual respect.
"China and Kenya are good friends, good partners, and good brothers," the embassy spokesperson said.
Kenya has reportedly cut borrowing from China. As of March, it owed the south-eastern Asian country $6.31bn (£5.8bn).
