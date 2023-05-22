Bees help Kenyan farmers stop elephants from feeding on crops

Farmers in Kenya are using bees to prevent elephants from raiding their crops as part a project promoting a non-lethal way of dealing with conflict between the two.

Bees are important pollinators, but it has also been found that the giant mammals are terrified of them, particularly when the insects are swarming.

UK-based charity, Save The Elephants, is helping farmers erect beehives across the edges of their farmland to create a sort of “fence” to discourage foraging pachyderms from approaching their crops.

Jones Mwakima farms in Kajire Village which is right next door to the Tsavo National Park and has seen numerous elephant raids. He says elephants will munch through a sizeable portion in rapid speeds.

“When an elephant raids your farm, half an hour (of crop raiding and eating) in the farm is equivalent to eight hours in the bush. The problem is that they will just eat 40 per cent and 60 per cent will just be destruction,” he says.

The huge mammals need a lot of food to survive and as settlements encroach on their habitat, it creates conflict with their human neighbours. This has created a big challenge for conservation in Kenya.

"Now people are coming there to build houses, to farm, so this is blocking the migratory routes for elephants leaving them with nothing but to come to these farms and crop raid," says Victor Ndombi, Food Security and Livelihood Project Officer at Save The Elephants.

The charity provides the hives to farmers for free and says it is receiving requests for more installations from the communities it deals with.

The beehives also provide an additional source of income for farmers as they collect the honey and beeswax.

“We love the bees because they help us to protect the farm. I rely solely on farming, I am not employed so it is my main source of food to my family, and I also derive money after the surplus to educate my children," says Mwakima.

Another farmer in the area, Nahashon Mwagalo, has also had sleepless night over elephants grazing on his harvest. He now prefers to grow sunflowers rather than maize.

“Sunflowers do not require much attention, as I don't have to watch out for elephants. I don't lose sleep, unlike when I used to plant maize and I had to stay awake to watch out for them," he says.

But elephants need protecting too. It is estimated that only some 415,000 of them are still left in the wild in Africa. It’s hoped these bee fences will be a non-lethal way of defusing the tension between them and humans.

Save the Elephants has put out a guide book to help inform rural communities on how to prevent elephant raids, modelled on its Elephants and Bees Project.