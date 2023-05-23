US basketball star LeBron James says may walk away from basketball

US basketball star, LeBron James says he’s considering “walking away” from the sport after his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, failed to make it through to the NBA Finals.

The seventh-seeded Lakers were eliminated by the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in Game Four of the NBA playoffs, which they Nuggets won 113-11.

James set a personal record with 31 points in the first half of Game 4 on Monday night, and led his rejuvenated team to the brink of the finals, but missed two potential tying shots in the final minute.

Speaking after the final game of what was his 20th NBA season, during which he became the league's all-time leading points scorer, he said the campaign had been "challenging".

"I don't get a kick out of making a Conference Finals appearance. I've done it, a lot. And it's not fun to me to not be able to be a part of getting to the Finals,” he said.

“We'll see. We'll see what happens going forward. I don't know. I've got a lot to think about to be honest. I've got a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about."

Last year, James signed a 2-year contract extension with the Lakers that should keep him at the club through the next season