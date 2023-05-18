African women included in jury at Cannes

By Africanews
France
The Cannes Film Festival opened this week in the south of France.
This year the jury is headed by last year's Palme d'Or winner, "Triangle of Sadness" director Ruben Ostlund.
The jury includes four men and four women who will decide on the prizes for the 21 films in competition.
The team includes two women with African roots.
Morocco's Maryam Touzani was celebrated last year at Cannes for "The Blue Caftan" about homosexuality, which followed her critically acclaimed "Adam" in 2019 centred around an unwed and pregnant country girl.
Zambia-born Rungano Nyoni, who grew up in Wales, caused a sensation with her first feature about a little girl accused of witchcraft, "I'm Not a Witch" in 2018.
The winner will be announced on May 27th.
02:06
US actress Halle Bailey receives plaudits at 'The Little Mermaid' world premiere
02:20
African celebrities that stunned at the Met Gala 2023
Go to video
Top 10 African movies of all time, according to Chat GPT: Do you agree?
Go to video
Cannes Festival: Film by Cameroonian director shortlisted for the Directors’ Fortnight
00:51
Cannes sets slate with Wes Anderson, Todd Haynes, the Weeknd
02:22
'Harlem' aims to show the wide scope of Black women