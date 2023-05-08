Soweto Fashion Week ends with a celebration of South African design

Model at the Soweto Fashion Week in South Africa -
The 12th edition of the Soweto Fashion Week concluded on Sunday with a celebration of South African design.
For three days the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani served as a platform for local designers to meet and connect with potential clients.
The event was also attended by high-profile guests from the entertainment industry and those in the political sector.
Since it was established in 2011 the Soweto Fashion Week has assisted the careers of over 120 designers and 1000 runway models.
