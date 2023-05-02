Moroccans rally against soaring food prices

Hundreds of Moroccan trade union activists rallied in the capital, Rabat, on Monday to protest against declining purchasing power, soaring inflation and rocketing food prices.

The unions are demanding, among other things, a ceiling on fuel prices, a reduction in taxes on basic products and a reduction in income tax to support purchasing power.

"Today we are celebrating May Day at the UNTM (National Labour Union of Morocco, Ed.) to defend the citizens' eroding purchasing power. We are here to defend every citizen, every employee, and every civil servant", said Adra Idrissi, vice-President of the National Labour Union of Morocco.

Abdelali Hamieddine, member of the General Secretariat of the Justice and Development Party, added "today we are demanding social justice, freedom, and a reorganisation of the socio-economic conditions in Morocco, given that we are facing a very serious situation".

Inflation in Morocco hit 8.2% in March, including a 16.1% rise in food prices, according to official statistics.

The agricultural sector, which is crucial to the Moroccan economy, is also facing a chronic rainfall deficit, which is further straining food prices.