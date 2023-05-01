Nigerians mark International Workers' Day

Workers in Nigeria rallied Monday (May. 1st) like fellow counterparts across the world to mark International Workers' Day.

In Lagos, large crowds gathered at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena. This year's celebration takes place against the backdrop of cost of living crisis.

As Nigeria's leader Muhammadu Buhari prepares to handover the baton of government to president elect Bola Tinubu, a unionist called for a reduction of poverty.

"We know that presently the situation, the economic situation is precarious. Very, very terrible. The workers are groaning," 'Comrade' Dele Ojo said.

"Of course, government must address that, the level of poverty is extremely high. And everybody, we expect that government should try and alleviate this situation or make it better because as at the present situation is quite unacceptable."

Mine worker Tawakalitu Temitope called on the government to prioritise infrastructure and electricity, as well as the welfare of its people.

Civil servant Olabisi Akinwande insisted on security: "[...] The government needs to do more because for those of us who work early, who go to work early and you know how the state is, how the country is, I think the security should be enhanced."

May Day celebrates the continued struggles and gains made by workers which include the establishment of labour laws and minimum wage.

Labour unions renewed calls for worker friendly policies.

In a message posted on the President-elect's Twitter account on Monday he promised that: " workers will have more than a minimum wage" in "the Nigeria [He] shall have the honour and privilege to lead from May 29."

Tinubu said "You will have a living wage to have a decent life and provide for your families."