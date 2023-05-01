Germany to send troops to Niger

Niger
The German parliament has given the green light to the deployment of troops to Niger.
Sixty German soldiers will join a small EU mission set up last December with the aim of helping the country improve its logistics and infrastructure.
The decision by parliament in Berlin reinforces the continued commitment to a German presence in the Sahel region despite the recent withdrawal from Mali.
Niger is one of the world's poorest countries and faces the growing threat of violence spilling over from neighbouring Mali where Islamist militants have been gaining ground following the withdrawal of French and other European forces.
01:34
Mali: Protesters demand exit of UN peacekeeping force
Go to video
Mali: Cattle theft to fund jihadists
01:36
Burkina Faso explains the reason behind the call for "general mobilisation"
Go to video
Islamic State terrorists extend control over northeastern Mali
00:53
Angola: Illegal immigrants including women, children experience abuses- UN
Go to video
At least 30 people killed by gunmen in Nigeria attacks