Germany to send troops to Niger

The German parliament has given the green light to the deployment of troops to Niger.

Sixty German soldiers will join a small EU mission set up last December with the aim of helping the country improve its logistics and infrastructure.

The decision by parliament in Berlin reinforces the continued commitment to a German presence in the Sahel region despite the recent withdrawal from Mali.

Niger is one of the world's poorest countries and faces the growing threat of violence spilling over from neighbouring Mali where Islamist militants have been gaining ground following the withdrawal of French and other European forces.