Tunisian president appoints new ambassador to Syria

war in Syria
Tunisia officialized the appointment of an ambassador to Syria after the decision of the two countries to fully restore their diplomatic relations.
The new ambassador, diplomat Mohamed Mhadhbi, was given his credentials by President Kais Saied during a ceremony at Carthage Palace.
"I swear by Almighty God to do everything in my power with sincerity and devotion to carry out the sacred national duty in the best way possible with his responsibilities as supreme leader in the best interest of the country. In respect of the constitution and the laws of the country," said Mohamed Mhadhbi, the new ambassador of Syria.
The two countries had severed diplomatic relations in 2012 after the start of the war in Syria.
Go to video
Tunisia: first private-public partnership in water, with Suez
Go to video
FIFA U20 World Cup: Flying Eagles up against Brazil, Italy
01:06
Tunisian president slams critics following opposition leader's arrest
01:45
JS Kabylie look ahead to CAF CL quarter-final against ES Tunis
02:32
Tunisians on the frontlines of battle against a severe drought
01:16
Tunisian president issues stern warning to opposition figures