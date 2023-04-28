Welcome to Africanews

Tunisian president appoints new ambassador to Syria

Tunisia's President Kais Saied (L) hands over credentials to the newly appointed ambassador to Syria, Mohamed Mhadhbi (R), at the Carthage Palace in Tunis.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

war in Syria

Tunisia officialized the appointment of an ambassador to Syria after the decision of the two countries to fully restore their diplomatic relations. 

The new ambassador, diplomat Mohamed Mhadhbi, was given his credentials by President Kais Saied during a ceremony at Carthage Palace. 

"I swear by Almighty God to do everything in my power with sincerity and devotion to carry out the sacred national duty in the best way possible with his responsibilities as supreme leader in the best interest of the country. In respect of the constitution and the laws of the country," said Mohamed Mhadhbi, the new ambassador of Syria.

The two countries had severed diplomatic relations in 2012 after the start of the war in Syria.

Additional sources • AFP

