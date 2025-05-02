Welcome to Africanews

Syrian security forces and Druze gunman deploy in a Damascus suburb

Syria's security forces gather, after reaching a deal with Druze gunmen to deploy around Jaramana, a Damascus suburb   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

war in Syria

Security forces in Syria and local Druze gunmen deployed inside the Damascus suburb of Jaramana.

It is a suburb where days of clashes between pro-Syrian government gunmen and fighters who belong to the Druze minority sect left dozens dead or injured.

At a later stage, heavy weapons will be handed over to authorities. As part of the deal, forces from the defense ministry will deploy around Jaramana without going inside.

On Thursday, Syria's Druze spiritual leader harshly criticized Syria’s government for what he called an “unjustified genocidal attack” on the minority community.

Early Friday, the Druze religious leadership said the community is part of Syria and refuses to break away from the country, adding that the role of the state should be activated in the southern province of Sweida and authorities should be in control of the Sweida-Damascus highway.

Meanwhile, Israel’s air force struck near Syria's presidential palace early Friday after warning Syrian authorities not to march toward villages inhabited by members of the Druze sect in southern Syria.

Friday's strike was Israel's second on Syria this week, and attacking an area close to the presidential palace appears to send a strong warning to Syria's new leadership that is mostly made up of Islamist groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

