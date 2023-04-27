Giannis' emotional outburst as Milwaukee Bucks bow out

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the playoffs boasting the NBA’s best record and believing they had a great shot at winning their second title in three seasons.

They instead are finished before May after suffering one of the most stunning first-round playoff losses in league history.

The top-seeded Bucks collapsed down the stretch for a second straight game and fell 128-126 in overtime to Miami on Wednesday, losing 4-1 to the eighth-seeded Heat.

When he was asked after the game if this early exit made the season a failure, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo took issue with the question.

“There’s no failure in sports,” Antetokounmpo said. “There are good days, bad days. Some days you’re able to be successful. Some days you’re not. Some days it’s your turn. Some days it’s not your turn. That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win. Other people are going to win. And this year, somebody else is going to win. Simple as that.”

The Bucks are just the sixth No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 8 in the opening round. The five previous won at least two games in their series losses.