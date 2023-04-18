Guinea's junta chief says he wants to draw inspiration from Rwandan 'model

The head of the junta in Guinea said he wanted to be inspired by the "model" of Rwanda during the visit of President Paul Kagame, one of the first of a foreign head of state since the military took power in 2021.

"From the 1994 genocide to the reunification of the country, Rwanda has been able to recover, assume and rebuild itself before asserting itself as an African reference. This is why the Rwandan model fascinates Colonel President Mamadi Doumbouya", the Guinean presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, who was sworn in as president following the military coup in September 2021, pledged under international pressure to make way for elected civilians by the end of 2024, the time to carry out far-reaching reforms, he said.

"To profoundly refound Guinea while inscribing it on the path of national reconciliation, autonomy and emergence, such is the real challenge of President Mamadi Doumbouya", adds the press release.

The two leaders said they wanted to strengthen bilateral relations and "create a bridge" between Conakry and Kigali. Paul Kagame arrived Monday evening in Conakry for the third leg of his West African tour, after Benin and Guinea Bissau.

He expressed his willingness to work with Guinea in the framework of open cooperation, according to the statement from the Guinean presidency. He also said "wish to welcome very soon" Mamadi Doumbouya in Rwanda.

For the opposition, President Kagame's visit should not be used to legitimize the military in power. The opposition is calling for a rapid return of civilians to power, the opening of a "credible" dialogue and the release of all prisoners it considers political.