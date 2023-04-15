Welcome to Africanews

Sudan Army says paramilitaries attacked camps in Khartoum, elsewhere

Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city   -  
Copyright © africanews
-/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Sudan

The Sudanese army said Saturday that paramilitaries attacked its bases in Khartoum and elsewhere, shortly after the paramilitary said their camps were attacked by the regular army.

"Fighters from the Rapid Support Forces attacked several army camps in Khartoum and elsewhere around Sudan," army spokesman Brigadier General Nabil Abdallah told AFP.

"Clashes are ongoing and the army is carrying out its duty to safeguard the country."

Sudan's paramilitaries later said they were in control of several key sites following fighting with the regular army Saturday, including the presidential palace in central Khartoum.

In a statement, the Rapid Support Forces said it had taken "full control" of the presidential palace as well as the airports in Khartoum and Merowe in the north of the country.

It said the moves came in response to attacks by the regular army on RSF bases in south Khartoum.

Additional sources • AFP

