Togo extends state of security emergency in north

Togo's parliament voted Thursday (Apr. 06) to extend for 12 months the state of security emergency in the Savanes region.

The authorities aim to help prevent incursions by jihadist groups across the border with Burkina Faso, in the country's far north.

The state of emergency ended a few weeks ago after a first extension of six months in September.

It was initially decreed in June 2022 by President Faure Gnassingbé.

A state of security emergency allows security forces and local authorities more flexibility to take urgent measures to combat threats from militant groups.

Minister of Security General Damehame Yark said that "the situation remains worrying" in the far north of the country, "in view of the persistence of new attempts, most of them valiantly repelled by our defense and security forces".

Since November 2021, it has been subject to attacks in the far north, near the border with Burkina Faso, where jihadist groups control large parts of that country.

Attacks have multiplied in recent months in Togo's border areas, according to reports in the local press. But since August 2022, neither the government nor the army has communicated on the security situation in the far north of the country.

The Togolese opposition and civil society organisations have repeatedly denounced the "silence" of the authorities.