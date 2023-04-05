Guinea: Doctors convicted for rape and death of young woman

Three Guinean doctors were found guilty Tuesday of the death of a young woman from rape in a private clinic, in a case that shocked the country, an AFP reporter noted.

M'Mah Sylla, a 25-year-old secretary, died in 2021 in Tunisia, where she had been evacuated for treatment after being raped in a hospital in Conakry, the Guinean government announced at the time.

On Tuesday, a court found Daniel Lamah, Patrice Lamah, and Celestin Millimouno guilty of assault and battery resulting in death without intent and abortion.

Mr. Millimouno and Patrice Lamah were also convicted of rape. A fourth doctor, Sebory Cisse, was convicted of endangering others.

Charges of administering harmful substances, which had been brought against the four doctors, were dropped.

Patrice and Daniel Lamah were sentenced to 15 years in prison each, and Mr. Cisse to one year in prison, the AFP reporter said.

Célestin Millimouno, on the run, received 20 years in prison. An arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Ms. Sylla's death caused a stir on social networks, leading to online petitions and the creation of the slogan "Justice for M'Mah Sylla.