South African activists demonstrate against Uganda's anti-gay bill

More than 200 activists gathered outside the Ugandan High Commission in South Africa to demonstrate against the anti-gay bill recently passed by Ugandan lawmakers.

The activists, led by South Africa’s leftist Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party, urged Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni not to sign the bill into law.

"You know, they are preaching hate, you know, and like, you know, hate crimes and like preaching genocide onto our queer bodies. But we are humans first, you know. So, yes, I'm scared because my family is still at home. So visibility without protection is also a death sentence", said Ugandan queer activist, Papa De.

Homosexuality is outlawed in Uganda but the recent bill has introduced harsh punishment for several acts, including the death penalty and up to 20 years imprisonment.

"Don't make Africanism look like barbarism. It's not the same. To be an African doesn't mean to be a barbarian. And therefore, if you are a barbarian (Ugandan President Yoweri) Museveni, leave us out of your stupidity. We are not part of that. We are Africans and we are with the LGBTQI+ community and we are proud Africans", affirmed Julius Malema, Economic Freedom Front leader.

The passing of the Ugandan bill has received widespread condemnation from the international community and those promoting the rights of LGBTQ people in Uganda and across the continent.