5 records Davido set with his fourth album 'Timeless'

On the 31st of March 2023, fans from Nigeria and beyond were treated to one of the most highly anticipated projects from an Afrobeats artist, as Davido released his fourth studio album titled "Timeless".

The release of the album, which followed months of silence after a tragic occurrence in 2022, has set a new standard in the music industry, with the singer breaking and setting different records.

Davido's "Timeless" album was a collaborative effort with some of the biggest names in the industry, and the result was a project that resonated with fans worldwide, reflecting in the impressive figures and numbers achieved with the album.

The first record set by Davido with the release of "Timeless" was the highest number of album pre-orders by an African artist. The album broke the previous record set by another Nigerian artist, Burna Boy, with his Grammy-winning album "Twice as Tall."

"Timeless" also set the record for the most streams in a single day by an African artist, with over 50 million streams on various music platforms. This feat surpassed the previous record held by Wizkid's "Made in Lagos" album.

Another record broken by Davido with "Timeless" was the highest number of first-day album sales by an African artist. The album sold over 1 million copies on its first day of release, breaking the previous record held by Burna Boy.

Davido's "Timeless" also set the record for the most simultaneous tracks on the Top 100 chart on various music platforms, with all 17 tracks from the album occupying the top 100 charts at the same time.

Other records set by Davido with "Timeless" include the most Shazamed album by an African artist, the highest number of entries on the Billboard Global 200 chart by an African artist, and the most-watched album trailer on YouTube by an African artist.

With these impressive records broken and set, Davido has cemented his position as one of the biggest African artists in the world today, and his "Timeless" album is sure to remain a defining moment in the history of Afrobeats.

Biggest First-Day Streams For An African Album On Spotify

'Timeless' recorded 8.4 million streams on the first full day of tracking. With this total number of streams, it became the first African album to record that huge number of streams on the first day after its release.

Biggest Streams For A Song On Spotify Nigeria Chart

Davido occupied the top 16 position for the biggest first-day streams for a song on the Spotify Nigeria chart. 'Over Dem' took the number one spot with over 460,000 streams on the first day of tracking. See the full list below:

Boomplay Album Record

'Timeless' by Davido became the fastest album in Boomplay's history to surpass 10 million streams. The hit album surpassed 10 million streams on the 1st of April 2023, it also holds the record for the fastest album to surpass 1 million streams in barely 24 hours of tracking after its release.

Apple Music UK Top Albums Record

'Timeless' peaked at number one on the Apple Music Top albums chart for the UK and it became only the second afrobeats album to ever achieve this feat.

Apple Music Top Songs Chart Record

Davido's 'Timeless' became the first and only afrobeats album to debut all tracks in the top 100 of the Apple Music top songs chart for the UK. The singer also became the first afrobeats artist to debut 10 tracks in the top 200 of the Apple music top songs chart for the US as well.