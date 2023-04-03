South Africa's largest opposition party re-appoints leader

The leader of South Africa's largest opposition party was reappointed on Sunday as head of the Democratic Alliance.

Speaking after being re-appointed, John Steenhuisen, called for a "united opposition" and presented himself as the alternative for the country.

"This is no longer about politics. It is about the survival of democracy and the survival of South Africa" (...) "The truth is that South Africans no longer expect the DA to be an opposition party only, let alone just one party among many. South Africans now expect us to step up and be the leader of the alternative government in South Africa", said John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance.

More than 2,000 delegates of the Democratic Alliance (DA) gathered over the weekend at a congress near Johannesburg.

"We have elected our leadership. We are ready to take out the corrupt ANC government and put a strong government of the DA that cares about the people" said Katlego Makgaleng, a DA delegate.

South Africa holds general elections in 2024. The ANC, in power since 1994, has been losing ground at the polls for the past decade.

DA delegate Imraan Keeka added "we are ecstatic that John Steenhuisen has been elected as leader of the Democratic Alliance. And the work towards removing the ANC from government has started with this being the launchpad for the 2024 elections".

The ANC faces growing discontent fuelled by endemic unemployment, rising inequality and a severe electricity crisis that leaves some 60 million South Africans without power for up to 12 hours a day.