Kenya: Annual inflation holds steady in March at 9.2%

Kenya
Commodity prices continue to drain the pockets of Kenyans. The Kenya national Bureau of Statistics unveiled Friday (Mar. 31) the annual inflation rate in March.
At 9.2%, the overall year on year inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Price Index.
(CPI) remained unchanged from February.
The Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’ Index however increased by 0.6 per cent between February 2023 and March 2023. The Transport Index also went up by 0.3 per cent during that period.
Kenyans are suffering from surging prices, as well as a sharp drop in the local shilling against the US dollar and a drought that has left millions enable to properly feed themselves.
During the election campaign, the president portrayed himself as champion of the downtrodden and vowed to improve the lot of ordinary Kenyans.
Hundreds took to the streets in recent days as they wanted him to act by his words.
The opposition launched a campaign of nationwide protests that kicked off on March 20th.
