Harris hails Tanzania first female president as a "champion" of democracy

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Tanzania on Thursday and praised the country's first female leader as a "champion" of democracy.

Tanzania president Samia Suluhu Hassan has been in power since 2021 and is the first female leader of the country.

Since coming to power president Hassan has been rolling back the authoritarian policies of her late predecessor John Magufuli.

"Madame President under your leadership Tanzania has taken important and meaningful steps and President Joe Biden and I applaud you. You have been open to working with the political opposition, we have discussed that. You have lifted the ban on political party public rallies", saidKamala Harris, US vice-president.

Harris is on a three-nation trip to Africa, the latest push by the United States to deepen its engagement with the continent to counter the growing influence of China and Russia.