Ghana food delivery riders celebrate Qatar WC win

Ghana food delivery riders in Doha celebrated as their team beat South Korea 3-2 at the World Cup on Monday, staving off elimination.

Many Talabat food delivery workers in Doha are immigrants from Ghana, and work between 8 and 12 hour shifts a day to deliver hot food and groceries around the Qatari capital.

They are regularly spotted around the city riding their motorcycles while wearing yellow vests and handling big yellow containers, at all hours.

Watching their team play - even on television - is a dream that not all of them could afford.

Some of them managed to choose a shift that gave them free time to watch their team play on Monday, but others didn’t have this option.

Some watched parts of the game shortly during their break, before having to rush off for a delivery.

Talabat delivery rider MwinyiRee Taylor made it just in time to see the third goal before he had to leave for another delivery.

Most of the Ghana delivery riders are excited to see the World Cup being hosted in Qatar where they live.

Like Talabat delivery rider Daniel Brenyah, they all share the same wish, to be able to cheer and support their team at the stadium.

But their pay doesn’t allow them to afford the tickets which range from 55$ to $800.

One rider, Mahmud Abdul Halik, couldn’t contain his joy when he got a free ticket from Talabat to watch the next game live.

Another rider, Kingsford Koomson, is still hoping to get the chance to meet the national team while they are in Qatar.

Ghana became the third African nation to make it to the World Cup quarterfinals at the 2010 tournament.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was also on that squad.

No African team has reached the World Cup semifinals.

Now Ghana turns to its Group H finale on Friday against Uruguay.