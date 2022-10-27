Prince Harry And Meghan Markle donate to Nigerian flood victims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Foundation has donated an unspecified amount to charities working in Nigeria to 'help provide relief following devastating flooding' that has ravaged parts of Nigeria.

This is coming after Duchess Sussex, 41, revealed she is 43 percent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test a couple of years ago. She said this in her latest Archetypes Podcast series released on Tuesday.

In a press release that accompanied the episode, a Spotify representative confirmed that the couple's Archewell Foundation made donations to Save the Children and UNICEF.

The devastating floods have been blamed on heavy rain and water released from a dam in neighbouring Cameroon.

More than 600 people have been killed and around 1.4 million have been displaced in the floods which destroyed 440,000 hectares of farmland across Nigeria.

Save the Children Nigeria tweeted: "More than 1.5 million children are at risk after devastating flooding in Nigeria.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation has donated to Save the Children in Nigeria as our teams deliver life-saving supplies to affected families."