Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Egypt: Heavy rain leaves Cairo streets flooded, hits many provinces

Heavy thundershowers hit Egypt's capital, Cairo and several provinces on Tuesday, Oct. 25, flooding streets and causing disruption.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Cleared / AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Egypt

Heavy thundershowers and hailstorms hit large parts of Greater Cairo including the Egyptian capital, as well as several provinces on Tuesday (Oct 25).

As a result, streets were flooded and traffic disrupted. When the densely populated capital is used to more than 200 days of sunshine a year.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) issued a warning of unstable weather conditions nationwide, according to local media.

State-media Ahram cited the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation which said it was ready to deal with the heavy rain.

The number of weather, climate and water related disasters increased by a factor of five over the past 50 years, a recent multi-agency report revealed.

Sub-Saharan Africa has been particularly affected. Countries including, South Sudan, Chad, Cameroon or Nigeria are experiencing worst floods in decades.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..