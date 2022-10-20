Burkina coup leader to be sworn in as transition president Friday

Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso’s new strongman will be inaugurated president of the transition Friday (Oct 21).
The constitutional council announced Wednesday (October 19) as it "made a formal note of the resignation" of Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.
Coup leader captain Traoré served as head of the junta since September 30 when he ousted Damiba
The 34-year-old will become Burkina Faso’s new leader according to the transition charter which was adopted by the national forum on October 14.
Traoré was unanimously named "president of the transition, head of state, and supreme chief of the national armed forces" by some 300 people tasked with charting the transition.
The charter stipulates that "the term of the president of the transition will end" once the leader elected after the 2024 presidential race will be sworn in. Adding that "the president of the transition is not eligible for the upcoming elections".
Burkina has been grappling with a deadly jihadist insurgency.
Go to video
Nigeria: 40 #EndSARS protesters languishing in jail two years after protest
Go to video
Conflict in Tigray: peace talks expected in South Africa on October 24
01:15
Chad declares state of emergency as floods affect over 1M people
Go to video
Three deaths and 39 cases of cholera in a refugee camp in northern Cameroon
Go to video
UN mission in Mali calls for means to act
Go to video
Zimbabwe is first African country to approve injectable HIV prevention drug