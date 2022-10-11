Welcome to Africanews

Kenyan police hunt for church thief

Good Friday service without worshippers, in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 10, 2020.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Kenya

Police in the Kenyan capital says they are looking for a church warden suspected of stealing 1.5 million shillings - $12,400/£11,240 - that members had collected to develop the church.

Police suspect the thief broke into the ACK All Saints Mountain View church building in Kangemi, on the outskirts of Nairobi.

He then took the money from a drawer inside the altar.

The treasurer of the building and a member of the congregation was "surprised and shocked" on Monday morning. They had come to collect the sizeable proceeds of the collection and discovered the interior of the church ransacked. The money was gone.

In a statement, the Criminal Investigation Department said their initial investigations indicated that the church caretaker was the main suspect at the moment.

"He is suspected of tampering with the power supply in order to disable the CCTV system installed before stealing the contributions of the faithful.

