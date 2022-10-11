Italian fashion brand celebrates 50 years in Luxor

Italian menswear fashion brand Stefano Ricci celebrated 50 years in the business with a catwalk show in Egypt's southern city of Luxor.

The Florentine brand's CEO explains what moved them to pick Luxor for the anniversary.

"With Stefano Riccia, we decided in our family company to celebrate our 50th anniversary in Luxor because it's a city that is bonded to our family for many years. Twenty years ago, we made a book on the beauty of these temples and this valley and we recognise how the beauty of fashion started thousands and thousands of years ago. And as Florentine (the Florentine family, owners of the Stefano Ricci brand), we are taking inspiration from renaissance, but the real luxury, we believe, was made in Luxor, back in the days", said Niccolò Ricci, CEO of Stefano Ricci.

The show took place on the Ancient Egyptian temple of Pharaoh Hatshepsut on the west bank of the Nile river.

Looking at the present and into the future the fashion brands' CEO stressed the need to reduce the impact on the environment as a priority.

"2022, of course, as you see, the energy crisis that we are living for multiple reasons, but also sustainability, something we are really into, and we're doing everything possible from our facility in Florence, to reduce emission. But also with our supply chain, so from the tanneries that are producing our fabrics, of course exclusive fabrics, but with them, we are entering a path where every year we reduce as much as we can the impact on the environment", added the Italian CEO.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli also participated in the event singing an aria of Verdi's opera "Aida", that takes place in Egypt.

The Italian brand has always dressed several presidents around the world, of which Nelson Mandela was certainly the best known.