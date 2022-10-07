South Africa's Jacob Zuma set free after prison term ends

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been set free following the expiry of his prison sentence for contempt of court, a government department said on Friday.

Zuma received a 15-month sentence last year after he ignored instructions to participate in a corruption inquiry.

He handed himself in on July 7 last year to begin his sentence, triggering the worst violence South Africa had seen in years as his angry supporters took to the streets.

In a statement, Zuma said he felt relieved to be a free man and thanked his supporters.

"The... messages of support on social media and other platforms kept me strong and focused on ensuring that those who wanted to break my spirit and resolve do not succeed," he said.

Zuma was released on medical parole in September 2021. But in December, the high court set aside the parole decision and ordered him to return to jail. Zuma appealed the ruling and remained on parole pending the appeal outcome.