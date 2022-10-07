Welcome to Africanews

Kenya’s President Ruto visits Ethiopia for bilateral meeting

Kenya's President William Ruto inspects a guard of honour outside parliament buildings, on his arrival for the official opening of the 13th parliament, in Nairobi on September   -  
SIMON MAINA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Ethiopia

Kenyan President William Ruto met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation and deepen the economic and strategic ties between the two countries on regional issues

This is President Ruto’s first visit to Ethiopia after being elected.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had taken part in the inauguration ceremony of President William Ruto in Nairobi on September 13/2022.

Ethiopia and Kenya are countries that have long-standing friendship and cooperation based on mutual benefit.

The visit also comes amid the ongoing war between Ethiopian troops and the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF).

Talks about the ongoing Tigray conflict are expected to take centre stage in the meeting between the two leaders.

Earlier on, President Ruto had affirmed that his administration would play an active role in spearheading the peace talks between the region.

Already, the African Union has organized high-level talks in South Africa on the protracted conflict, with Kenya's former President Uhuru Kenyatta set to be part of the mediators.

