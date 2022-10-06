Welcome to Africanews

Death toll from Ebola increases in Uganda

Ebola outbreak in Uganda   -  
Copyright © africanews
ASIF HASSAN/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Uganda

The World Health Organization, WHO, announced that the death toll from the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has increased.

According to WHO's director, so far 63 cases have been confirmed including 29 deaths.

"So far, 63 confirmed and probable cases have been reported including 29 deaths. 10 health workers have been infected and four have died. Four people have recovered and are receiving follow-up care", announced Tedros Ghebreyesus, director of WHO.

Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak on September 20th after confirming a case in Mubende district in central Uganda.

On Tuesday, the EU announced 200,000 euros to help the Ugandan Red Cross fight the latest Ebola outbreak in the country.

