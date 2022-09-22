Africa Aerospace and Defense 2022 opens in South Africa

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 health crisis, the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2022 opened Wednesday at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria, South Africa.

The Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2022 is an opportunity for companies from across the world to work together. Countries like The U.S., Belgium, and China will be present.

Minister of Defense Thandi Modise presses the importance of the event for the country.

“In South Africa, it is very important it helps to create jobs. Defense it is one of the pillars because if our defense industry is not there to defend our defense so we are in troubles so it is very very important.”

During said event, the South African National Defense Force will put on a "mini war" display, while the South African Police Service will also do a hijacking/hostage rescue display -- both typically involving aircraft, vehicles, simulated gunfire and other demos.

Unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, will have a high profile at this year’s exhibition, as they will for the first time be allowed to fly during the trade show at the Air Force Base in Pretoria.

The aerospace and defense expo, will run until Sunday September 25th, with the first three days being trade days and the last two being air show days.

