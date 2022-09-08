New Burundian PM sworn in on Wednesday

The new Burundian prime-minister was sworn in on Wednesday.

Gervais Ndirakobuca replaces Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni, sacked by President Evariste Ndayishimiye along with a top aid.

Last week, the president warned of a "coup" plot against him.

"I, Lieutenant-General of Police Gervais Ndirakobuca, Prime Minister, swear to respect the Burundi Unity Charter, the Constitution of Burundi and other laws, and I swear to commit myself to fight for the good of Burundi and Burundians", said Gervais Ndirakobuca , the new Prime Minister of Burundi unanimously approved by both houses of parliament.

The sackings represent the first major government reshuffle since the president took office just over two years ago.

The new prime-minister, a 52-year-old father of eight, is among a number of Burundian officials accused of stoking violence against government opponents in a wave of deadly unrest in 2015 and remains under EU sanctions.