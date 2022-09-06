Suspected jihadi bomb hits convoy in Burkina Faso; 35 dead

A suspected jihadi roadside bomb has hit a convoy in northern Burkina Faso, killing at least 35 people and injuring dozens more.

The supply convoy escorted by the army was hit Monday while driving between Bourzanga and Djibo towns with one of the vehicles carrying civilians, the governor of Sahel region, Lt. Col. Rodolphe Sorgho, said in a statement.

The wounded have been evacuated and the area of the explosion has been secured, he said.

Although no group immediately claimed responsibility for the bomb, it is suspected to be by Islamic extremist rebels. Burkina Faso has been ravaged by violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in which thousands have been killed.

This is the fifth explosion in Soum province since August, particularly around Djibo, which has been under siege by jihadis for months, according to an internal security report for aid workers seen by The Associated Press.

A double explosion last month between Djibo and Namssiguia killed at least 15 people, said the report.

A military coup in January ousted the country's democratically elected government claiming they could better secure the country from the extremists.

Monday's attack comes one day after interim President Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba spoke to the nation saying the junta had achieved some progress in pushing back the jihadis.