Angola Elections: Residents of Luanda hopeful for smooth, peaceful polls

On the eve of general elections day in Angola, the reflection period imposed by law has put an end to campaign activities and rallies by the political parties.

In the streets of the capital, Luanda, all seems set for the polls. For those who are at work on this Tuesday of reflection, the wish is only one.

"That tomorrow, the feast day of democracy, we vote with peace, with tranquility and so that we can actually elect our representatives of the country and we can actually gauge and closely monitor this process. And may it all go well." a resident of Luanda told euronews correspondent João Pesiero Monteiro.

Hope is the dominant note of those preparing to go to vote. There are more than 14 million Angolans eligible to vote so as to elect the president and 220 members of parliament simultaneously, with a single mark on the ballot paper.

"I hope I can see improvement in certain aspects, improvement in many things." another Luanda resident said.

Despite the eight general election contenders and the media respecting the reflection period, much information remains available on the internet. Propaganda has been prominent in the campaigns leading up to this polls.

"I believe some information and some I don't. There is false information, too." a young Angolan man told Monteiro.

With more than 13,000 polling stations registered for election day, many of the 14 million potential voters already know where their polling place is.

Our correspondent João Pesiero Monteiro reports that schools are the preferred location chosen to serve as the polling station, but other public places such as day care centers or churches will also serve for voters to cast their ballot on August 24.