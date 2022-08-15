Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

supporters of Guinea's opposition coalition protest in Brussels

Guinean opposition protests in Brussels   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

Guinea

Hundreds of supporters of Guinea's opposition coalition staged a demonstration in front of EU buildings in Brussels on Sunday to protest its dissolution by Conakry's ruling junta.

The gathering, by the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), condemned the dissolution that was decreed August 6 and declared in defiance of the junta.

"The country or death!" organisers exhorted the crowd, which was watched over by a small contingent of Belgian police.

The rally demanded the exit of junta leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who overthrew former president Alpha Conde in September last year.

FNDC demonstrators said that, while they initially welcomed the junta's ruling National Committee of Reconciliation and Development (CNRD) and the end of Conde's reign, the junta had overstepped the line.

"We are going to try and tell authorities here (in the EU) that, no, it's not working in Guinea, no, there has been treason," said one Guinean civil society activist, Naby Laye Camara.

"They (the CNRD) haven't come for democracy, they have effectively come to confiscate power and even the liberty of people," he said.

Amnesty International has said the FNDC's dissolution amounted to a "serious attack" on the freedoms of association and peaceful assembly enshrined in Guinea's constitution.

The FNDC was behind banned demonstrations on July 28 and 29 in which five people were killed to denounce the junta's "unilateral management of the transition" to civilian rule.

The opposition coalition has called for further demonstrations to be held across Guinea on Wednesday.

If held, they would violate a junta order from May banning all demonstrations until campaigning in elections promised to be held at the end of a three-year transition period.

Additional sources • AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..