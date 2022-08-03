Wole Soyinka supports Buhari’s impeachment plan

Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, has thrown his weight behind lawmakers who are planning to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over what de describes as "abysmal" performance of a Nigerian leader.

Soyinka spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Abeokuta Club, on Tuesday.

Last week, a number of senators and representatives elected on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform issued an ultimatum to President Buhari over the insecurity in Nigeria.

The moderator of the debate, Soyinka, urged that Buhari should be removed from office because he had violated the democratic contract.

As insecurity worsens in Nigeria, a minority group in senate threatens to impeach Buhari https://t.co/zpemvGeMWc — africanews 😷 (@africanews) July 28, 2022

He said, “Democracy indicates a contract, that is why the candidate puts on a manifesto. On the basis of that manifesto, the candidate is either accepted or rejected.

“Very often, the grounds for breach of contract, I think we all agree, is mis-governance and one of the ways of breaking this kind of contract we know even before the duration of a contract is known as impeachment.

“The reason we will go by some legislators to impeach the President who is the head of government. In fact, one cleric has gone even further. He believes that the impeachment should take place not in the legislative home, but in the bush with the kidnappers and he appealed to the kidnappers to quicken the process by impeaching the President and taking him away and some of his aides and one or two governors.

The session was on the theme “Good administration or misgovernance: The contract called democracy,” and participants included Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana and Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.