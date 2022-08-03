Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Congo's ruling party sweeps legislative elections

Congo's ruling party has retained a majority in the national assembly after two rounds of legislative elections   -  
Copyright © africanews
John Thys/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

with AFP

Republic of the Congo

President Denis Sassou Nguesso's Congolese Labor Party (PCT) won 111 of the 151 seats in Congo's National Assembly after two rounds of legislative elections, according to results published Tuesday by the Minister of Territorial Administration.

The polls were marked by a low turnout of voters, according to observers. The authorities did not give the rate of participation in this legislative election.

In the second round, the former single party PCT added nine seats to the 102 seats it won in the first round, according to results read out on state television by Interior Minister Guy-Georges Mbaka.

Former president of the Congolese opposition federation Claudine Munari beat PCT Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Jacqueline Lydia Mikolo.

The Union of Humanist Democrats (UDH-YUKi) of the late opposition leader Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas won seven seats in the new National Assembly, the same number of elected officials as the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy (UPADS), previously the largest opposition party.

During the electoral process, "peace, serenity and national cohesion have been preserved," said Guy-Georges Mbaka, minister in charge of elections.

The Congolese National Assembly is due to elect a bureau in the next few days while a technical reshuffle of the government is planned, according to government sources.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..