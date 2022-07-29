Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

AFCON qualifiers postponed to March 2023

AFCON qualifiers postponed to March 2023
Senegal's player celebrate their AFCON first ever victory on February 6,2022 in Cameroon. They beat Egypt during the shoot-out session.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Africa cup nations

Qualifying matches for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which were scheduled for September have been pushed back to March next year to help the continent’s teams prepare for the World Cup in Qatar, AFP learned on Thursday.

The decision to delay the qualifiers was eased when the finals, originally scheduled to be held in June and July 2023 in Ivory Coast, were postponed to early 2024 in a bid to avoid the rainy season.

"The postponement of the Cup of Nations offered an opportunity to reschedule the remaining qualifying matches," a document addressed to the members of the executive committee of the CAF, which has been seen by AFP, outlined. "It also makes it possible to set up dates in September to international friendly matches to prepare for the World Cup."

Senegal, the 2022 Cup of Nations winner, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia have qualified for the World Cup which will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December.

The third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the 2024 Cup of Nations are scheduled on March 2023, match days five and six will be held in June with the sixth day set for September.

The first two rounds were completed in June this year.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..