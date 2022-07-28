Welcome to Africanews

Pics of the day: July 28, 2022

Demonstrators face police during a protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the DRC, in Sake, west of Goma, on July 27.   -  
Moses Sawasawa/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press
By Rédaction Africanews

Africanews samples the best pictures of the day’s news.

