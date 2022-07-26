Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

At least 5 dead on the second day of anti-Monusco protests in Eastern DRC

Soldiers of the Democratic Republic of Congo's armed forces try to control a crowd of protesters storming a base of the UN peacekeeping operation MONUSCO, in Goma, on July 26,   -  
Copyright © africanews
MICHEL LUNANGA/AFP or licensors
By Camille Pauvarel

Democratic Republic Of Congo

At least 5 people have already died and 50 were injured in protests in Goma, Eastern DRC this Tuesday, according to the Congolese government. These rallies have been taking place around UN's logistics base in North Kivu since Monday to demand the departure of the MONUSCO mission claiming it is failing to combat armed groups and insecurity.

On Monday, July 25, demonstrators broke windows and walls and took computers, chairs, tables and valuables.

According to an AFP journalist on the ground, a young protester was shot in the morning inside the base after hundreds of people surrounded it and attacked it.

In the city of Beni, 350km north of Goma anger also spread in several neighbourhoods, tires were set on fire and gas stations along with shops had to close.

Monusco and the Congolese government have both denounced these actions. The UN's mission called these demonstrators "looters" while the Congolese government promised they would be prosecuted and severely punished.

14,000 peacekeepers are currently in the country working for UN's peace mission set since 1999.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..