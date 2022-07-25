Marvel unveils sequel to "Black Panther"

Marvel Studios offered a glimpse of the sequel to Black Panther during San Diego's Comic Con that ended on Sunday.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a sequel to the first comic book film to win a best picture Oscar nomination, is set to premiere on November 11th.

"I walked into this trying to manage my expectations because the really powerful thing of Black Panther one, was that it was so special, it was such a big watershed moment that it can’t be recreated. So I walked in thinking +let’s not expect Black Panther one", said Winston Duke, playing M’Baku in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Another actress, Dominique Thorne, playing Riri in “Black Panther : Wakanda Forever” added:

"I think we all understand just how necessary and how special this project, coming at this moment in time is, for a variety of reasons, and when you think about the people, the minds, the talents, coming together to tell that story, it’s absolutely a spiritual experience", she admitted.

Black Panther actress Florence Kasumba evoked the memory of original lead actor Chadwick Boseman who died from cancer in 2020.

"Well, he has been a role model from Day One. When I started working on this in 2015, you know, he was someone who was extremely positive and determined and like disciplined. So, when we worked on the first movie, we got a feeling of how important it is to be true to these stories and to give everything we have. Nothing has changed. And especially now that he's not with us, I still feel him. Yeah, there's not a single day where I'm not thinking of him. And anytime I hear 'Black Panther,' I think of him. And that's good" confessed Florence Kasumba.

Award-winning artist Tems is featured on the trailer of the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. The Nigerian sang a cover of Bob Marley's No Woman, No Cry.

Besides the sequel to Black Panther; marvel unveiled new Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man movies as well as two new Avengers films.