Biggest miss in history by a South Sudanese

South Sudanese international William Akio denied his team a certain goal with a gaffe so bad that it has been described by fans as 'the miss of the century'.   -  
By Pierre Michaud

Canada

A cautionary lesson not to celebrate too soon was taught in the Canadian Premier League match between Valour FC and the HFX Wanderers on Sunday.

In the 18th minute, Valour's Moses John Dyer sent a cross to Alessandro Riggi, who got the ball past the keeper Christian Oxner and went flying into the net himself. 

Riggi's teammate, South Sudanese international William Akio swooped in and belted the ball away in celebration, but it had not fully crossed the line.

Luckily for the Winnipeg- based club, Riggi was able to get the ball completely across the line later in the match and they defeated the Wanders 1-nil.

William Akio had the support of his team-mates: "We all have good days and bad days. Let's not forget this stroke of genius by an exceptional player," reacted Daryl Fordice, another Valour FC striker, as he reposted images of a splendid goal scored by his Sudanese teammate a few weeks ago.

