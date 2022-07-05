Sudan's military leader clears the way towards civilian rule

Sudan's top general announced on Monday that the armed forces would step away from government in a bid to resolve the political crisis.

In a televised speech broadcast on Monday, coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said the army would make way for a civilian government.

"I call on the various components of the people, especially the youth, to adhere to peace. Everyone has the right to express their opinion, and your sacrifices are appreciated, and your hopes for a democratic transition are fulfilled. Your armed forces will not stand in its way", said General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's coup leader.

Since last year's coup that the UN and other regional blocs have tried to broker a way out of the political deadlock.

Monday's announcement came after five days of peaceful sit-ins by pro-democracy groups.

"This sit-in continues, it is unlimited, people will continue to come, and we'll reach 10,000 or 20,000 people before the Eid holiday. Afterwards, tonight, tomorrow, we will continue, they will attack us as they did by dispersing the demonstrators in front of the army headquarters (in 2019, ed.). Our sit-ins are silent elections, here everyone expresses their opinion, peacefully, more than in a demonstration, where there is always violence, grenades. Here, it's different, we gather, we meet, we eat, we drink, we laugh, we discuss, we discuss what we want to happen", added a young male demonstrator whose identity was withheld.

Burhan promised to dissolve the ruling council but did not specify any dates or who would replace the military at the negotiating table.