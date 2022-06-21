Commonwealth Women's Forum aims to tackle global challenges

The First Lady of Rwanda, Jeannette Kagame, spoke of the new challenges facing women across the world at the Commonwealth Women's Forum taking place in the capital, Kigali.

The Forum runs alongside the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting that opened on Monday and culminates with high-level meetings on Friday and Saturday.

"From the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and men in the global South, to the predominantly female online bullying, sexual exploitation, and violence across the world; it seems that obstacles to equality have multiplied, mutated, and evolved", said Rwanda's First Lady, Jeannette Kagame.

From climate change to domestic violence, the Commonwealth's secretary-general Patricia Scotland promised to unleash the potential of women and girls across all member countries.

"We must strive together to end domestic workplace, societal, and political violence. We must strive together to place our sisters at the heart of our fight against the existential threat of climate change. And we must strive together to unleash the potential of all women and girls in the Commonwealth", said the Secretary-General.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame is expected to take over from the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chair of the Commonwealth for the next two years.