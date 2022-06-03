Stockholm march to protest climate change inaction

Several hundred people marched through downtown Stockholm on Friday afternoon to protest against what they perceive as political inaction towards climate change.

The protest was organized by Fridays for Future, first started in 2018 by Greta Thunberg as "school-strike for climate", who also participated in the march.

Protesters accused the participants of the currently ongoing Stockholm + 50 conference of inaction.

"We're supposed to celebrate the first conference, the first environmental conference that was held here in Stockholm 50 years ago. And since then emissions have just risen. So we're not doing enough and we're running out of time." Esther Gubi from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm said.

While marching from Odenplan to central Stockholm protesters shouted slogans like "we want climate justice" and"Climate justice is a right – not just for the rich and white".

The march ended on a square in central Stockholm where activists from around the world held speeches deploring the situation in their respective countries and demanding more action from world leaders.