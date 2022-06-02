South Africa's president sued for alleged "kidnapping" and "corruption”

A former senior official of South Africa has an official complaint of "kidnapping" and "corruption" against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his complaint filed on Wednesday, June 2, Arthur Fraser, a former South African intelligence chief alleged that Ramaphosa had abducted and interrogated burglars who stumbled across 3.8 million euros "hidden" in one of his properties before buying their silence.

"Today, I have taken the unprecedented step of filing a complaint against His Excellency, the President of the Republic of South Africa," said Arthur Fraser, in a statement copied to AFP.

"This complaint stems from the theft of more than 4 million dollars [3.8 million euros, editor's note] hidden" in a farm owned by Ramaphosa in the northeast of the country, Fraser added.

Fraser claimed that the burglary took place on February 9, 2020, and that "the president concealed the crime" from the police and tax authorities, "and then paid the culprits for their silence".

Mr Fraser accuses Mr Ramaphosa of "obstructing justice", and organising "the abduction of the suspects, their interrogation on his property and their bribery".

He said he had provided the police with "evidence to support" his complaint: "photos, bank accounts, names and videos".

His lawyer, Eric Mabuza, confirmed to AFP that the complaint was filed at a Johannesburg police station on Wednesday.